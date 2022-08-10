CoSAAP asks govt. to implement cabinet decision

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has urged the state govt. to implement the cabinet decision of 29 June where it was decided to ‘cancel all the officiating/functional appointments on out of turn basis.’

The demand has resurfaced after an MLA was heard directing the executive engineer (PHE&WS), Seppa division which has gone viral in social media platforms.

CoSAAP said that the “MLA is dictating the officer and hurling personal verbal attack on the officer. The act of the legislator is highly condemnable, and CoSAAP will not tolerate such type of ill treatment towards state govt. employee without their fault in near future too.”

CoSAAP said, “Conducive atmosphere should be maintained, and encroaching upon one another’s jurisdiction of work will only create chaos in the society.”

CoSAAP also had a consultative meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association in which the matter was condemned in unanimity.