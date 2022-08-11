Har Ghar Tiranga launched

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Siang district was launched by MLA Talem Taboh at Boleng on Wednesday.

During the launching ceremony Taboh stated that through Har Ghar Tiranga program, Modi govt. wants to spread and inspire the feeling of patriotism amongst each and every citizen of India. He appealed to all to hoist the flag in their premises from 13- 15 August.

Siang deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng and HoDs were present on the occasion.

In Namsai, the 186 Bn of CRPF unit headquarters organized an awareness campaign on Har Ghar Tiranga at the KGBV.

Speaking on the occasion, the incharge of the CRPF team elaborated the importance of the flag and explained the Dos and Don’ts while unfurling the flag.

The principal of the school Indrajeet Dey opined that Har Ghar Tiranga will imbibe a sense of patriotism, brotherhood and unity among the Indians.

In Ziro, the G-138 Bn CRPF conducted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for gaon buras and gaon buris of Bamin, Michi, Mudang Tage and Dutta villages at Mudang Tage village in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

During the campaign, G-138 Bn OC Inspector Rajendra Singh and Sub-Inspector Md. Iqbal Naik urged all village heads to hoist national tricolor from 13 to 15 August to mark India’s 75th years of Independence as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. They also urged them to motivate others to hoist the national flag at their houses by following the flag code.

Later, Singh and his personnel distributed national flags to the participants.

In Leparada, a sensitization meeting on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was organized at Sago circle headquarters of the district.

Admin officer in-charge Murnya Kakki along with G P Sahoo from education department sensitized the Gram Panchayat members, HGBs/GBs and public on various guidelines pertaining to national flag code as resource persons during the programme.

As a part of the Tiranga campaign, plantation drive, safai abhiyan are being organized in various parts of the district.

A photography contest had also been launched for citizens to capture ‘best Tiranga moment’ in order to popularize the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign among the youths. (DIPROs)