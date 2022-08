ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: Binyat Raseng FC trounced Banne Raseng 9-1 in a lopsided match of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 at AAPBn ground, Chimpu on Wednesday.

Mingam Pertin of Binyat Raseng was adjudged player of the match.

In the second match, Barging Yamne FC beat Donyi Sango Raseng FC 5-2.

Maktem Yirang of Barging Yamne team was declared player of the match, informed SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang.