NSCN-GPRN (Y-A), ULFA-I give I-Day boycott call

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The NSCN-GPRN (Yung Aung) and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I), in a joint press statement, called for boycott of India’s 75th Independence Day celebration on 15 August in the occupied Western Southeast Asia (WESEA) region.

They have also announced a general strike on that day.

The boycott will be strongly effective in the states of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

“India has no sovereign right whatsoever to unfurl her freedom flag in the WESEA region, including Indian-occupied Kashmir, while our land and people are reeling under her brutal military occupation for the last 75 years. Under the present circumstances it is politically and historically illegal and unjust for India to continue celebrating its pretentious Independence Day in our land,” the statement read.

It further stated that “India’s political and military aggression and greed has transformed the once peaceful region into a killing zone.”

“In our long struggle for political freedom and to protect our way of life, our people have suffered tremendous atrocities in the hands of the Indian authorities. Hence, the illegal occupation is an act of aggression which is a violation of international laws,” the statement said.

“India’s desperate efforts to crush our legitimate struggle will bear no result because we will never-ever surrender our land and our historical rights. We will continue to resist with all possible options to protect our rights and we will continue to stand by our commitment to the very end,” the statement read.