DA, health dept organize special health camp at Pongkong vill

KHONSA, 10 Aug: In view of the recent diarrhea outbreak in Pongkong village in Tirap district, the district administration in collaboration with health department organized a special health awareness camp in the village community hall on Wednesday.

Interacting with the villagers, Lazu EAC DK Thungdok informed that a doctor, two nurses and an ambulance have been kept ready at Pongkong village since outbreak of diarrhea in the village. Thungdok advised the villagers to avail the medical services in case of emergencies.

DMO Dr N Lowang distributed oral rehydration salt (ORS) packets in liquid and powder forms to the villagers and gave awareness on general health and hygiene. She urged the PRIs, the chief, GB and religious leaders of Pongkong village to motivate the villagers to avail medical treatment instead of performing local religious rituals to heal diseases.

PHE& WS EE BamangTasung along with his staffs demonstrated the use of water testing kit and handed over one testing kit to the village authorities. He suggested the villagers to use boiled water for drinking.

WCD DD H Bangsia encouraged women to participate in such awareness programmes.

The team also visited KGBV, Barap Girls’ Residential School where some diarrhoea cases were detected, and gave necessary medicines to school authorities.

Water sample was collected from school for further laboratory testing.

The special health camp was organized under the supervision of the Tirap DC. (DIPRO)