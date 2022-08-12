AALO, 11 Aug: The 20 Bn ITBP based here in West Siang district organised an ‘Intra Frontier’ judo competition for the personnel of the ITBP’s SHQs in Likabali (Lower Siang), Tezpur and Dibrugarh (both in Assam) from 1-9 August.

The final match was played on 9 August between SHQ Dibrugarh and SHQ Tezpur in the 73kg and the 80kg categories. The latter clinched the overall title with 32 points, while SHQ Dibrugarh came second with 20 points, and SHQ Likabali won the third place with 17 points. (DIPRO)