SDPs on hospitality organised

NAMSAI, 11 Aug: Over 60 unemployed youths from Namsai, Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri and Tawang districts participated in two skill development programmes (SDP) on ‘Travel consultant and food & beverage service – steward’, organised here by the NABARD.

The SDP, which concluded on Thursday, was implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products Producer Co Ltd (NOSAAP).

During the programme, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad highlighted the trust’s initiatives to raise livelihood opportunities for the youths through SDPs, while NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai emphasised on the “scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socioeconomic status of rural masses, especially young entrepreneurs.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that “these two SDPs are complimentary to support ‘My District, My Project’ to promote ecotourism in Namsai and its nearby districts.” He also said that “this project is targeted towards promoting rural ecotourism based on ecology, religion, culture and traditions, including handloom and handicrafts, as well as amalgamation of traditional dance and music with no environmental degradation.”

Roy also highlighted the different developmental activities of the NABARD for the uplift of the rural people of the state.

Tourism Assistant Director Komni Langkam also spoke.