CHANGLANG, 11 Aug: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched in Changlang by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, in the presence of DC Sunny K Singh and others, on 10 August.

The Don Bosco College in Jollang, in collaboration with the 1 AP Bn NCC, also organised a rally to spread awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative on 10 August.

Forty cadets along with two CTOs of the college marched along Jollang village and distributed national flags to onlookers.

In East Siang district, the NSS unit of the JN College in Pasighat conducted an awareness programme on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ at Rengging village on Thursday.

Eighty NSS volunteers distributed a flag to each and every household of the village. (With DIPRO input)