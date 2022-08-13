Centre releases 2 installments of tax devolution to state govts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Centre has released two installments of tax devolution, amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore, to the state governments on Thursday.

This is in line with the Centre’s commitment to strengthen the hands of the states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

Arunachal Pradesh has received Rs 2,049.82 crore as central share of taxes.

Advance release of central share taxes would ensure that the state would have “an easier life in terms of capital expenditure,” according to a release.

The state-wise break-up of the amounts released is given below:

State-wise distribution of net proceeds of union taxes and duties for August 2022.