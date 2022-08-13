Health dept to launch ‘medicine from the sky’ project

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The health department is going to launch a project titled ‘medicine from the sky’ on 15 August from Seppa in East Kameng district.

This pilot project will use drone technology to deliver medicines in the rural areas of the state. Besides East Kameng, the project will be launched on a pilot basis in Lower Subansiri district in October. It is being launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The project will be launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu through the virtual mode.

An MoU was signed between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Arunachal Pradesh government on the eve of the 36th Statehood Day in 2022, with the aim of “collaborating on projects on ‘drones for social impact’ in the state.”

As per the agreement, there are no financial obligations on the state. However, as an anchor for the initiative, the infrastructural requirements, such as boarding, lodging and transportation of on-ground teams, ground-level logistics such as power outlets, tents, etc, will be “supported by the state government.”

The project is being funded by the United States Agency for International Development under its CSR, through the SAMRIDH scheme of the IPE Global.

The pilot project is expected to provide a clear picture of operational issues, financial feasibility, and regulatory issues,

based on which the government will roll out a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology in the future.

Further, it will focus on transporting essential medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic samples using drones instead of surface transport. The state government is also expected to introduce similar projects in other sectors, including agriculture and disaster management, in collaboration with the WEF.

As part of this project, the health department will connect with local ITI and polytechnic institutes to involve students during deployment to add to the boots on the ground and invoke the interest of the local youths.

“Given the hilly terrain and transport of medical supplies by road is a challenge, especially in the monsoon season, during which landslides cut off some areas totally, on a pilot basis, the health department is launching the ‘medicine from sky’ project, using drones, from Seppa, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Polumatla. He worked hard along with other agencies to start this project,” informed State Health Agency CEO Dr Nabam Peter, who is coordinating at the state level for the implementation of the project.

He also shared that “the support of the principal secretary and special secretary of the health department has been key in the launch of this project.”

At the state level, the health & family welfare department will lead the project, in coordination with the State Health Agency and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society.

At the district level, it will be led by the DCs.