KHONSA, 12 Aug: A self-styled lieutenant of the NSCN (IM) surrendered before the Tirap DC, the district police and the 36th battalion of the CRPF here on 11 August.

The surrendered militant, identified as Jenlong Sapong (46), of Lazu village in Tirap, was an active member of the NSCN (K) from 2009 to 2015. Later, he had joined the IM faction in 2015, and had continued till 2019. (DIPRO)