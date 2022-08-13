DCM inaugurates school complex

ZIRO, 12 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the new complex of the Abotani Vidya Niketan in Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, in the presence of Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, the chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, and others.

In his address, the DCM appealed to the citizens of the state to “work hard sincerely in order to contribute towards” nation-building.

He lauded the Arunachal Vikash Shiksha Samiti for its “dedicated service to the people of the state in bringing education to remote and untouched districts.”

Mein also assured to address a three-point memorandum submitted by the school authority, seeking furniture, a school bus, and “land development of the school complex.”

Tedir, Taki, Tagak and Vidya Bharati national organising secretary Gobind Chandra Mohanta also spoke.

The DCM also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)