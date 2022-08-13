DNGC NCC unit conducts cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: NCC cadets of the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here participated in a cleanliness drive in the college campus on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Guided by NCC caretaker officers Likha Eichir and Goke Riji, the cadets cleaned the statue of former education minister late Dera Natung in the college campus. They also cleaned the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital campus in Ganga.

Among others, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan and RKMH secretary Swami Kripakarananda were present on the occasion.