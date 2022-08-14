Guv commends GOC, DC for organising cycle expedition

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Governor BD Mishra commended the General Officer Commanding of the 4 Corps, Lt Gen DS Rana, and General Officer Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division, Maj Gen AK Singh, for organising the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav cycle expedition from Thakurbari in Assam to Balemu in West Kameng district.

The governor, who initiated the programme to take the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the last village in the border, also expressed appreciation for West Kameng DC Karma Leki “for adding people’s participation in the programme.”

The governor’s move to attend the flag-in ceremony had to be cancelled, first because of a technical snag in the Global Vector helicopter requisitioned for the purpose, and then because the alternative IAF helicopter also could not take off due to inclement weather.

“As we remember our freedom struggle and freedom fighters, let us renew our pledge to always uphold national unity, so that united we can secure peace and harmony in the nation,” he said.

Seventy-five cyclists, including 35 civilians, covered 102 kms in the expedition. (Raj Bhavan)