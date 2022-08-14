‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ progs held

ZIRO, 13 Aug: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Taki appealed to the people to hoist the tricolour at their houses from 13 to 15 August.

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, HoDs, panchayat leaders and students attended the programme.

In Tawang, MLA Tsering Tashi launched the campaign by hoisting a 104-ft-long flag at Buddha Peace Park on Saturday morning, in the presence of Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, DC KN Damo, students, and others.

Later, the MLA and the DC flagged off a bike rally and joined the students and the public in a foot rally from Buddha Park to the parade ground.

Cleanliness drives were also organised in all the sectors and villages near Tawang township.

The 12 Bn National Disaster Response Force, Itanagar, organised a ‘bicycle-cum-bike rally’ from Doimukh to Hollongi via Narayanpur (Assam), covering a distance of 75 kms, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Around 75 cyclists from Assam and Arunachal participated in the event.

In East Siang district, the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) in Pasighat organised a prabhat pheri on Saturday as part of the campaign.

National flags were distributed to residents, students, and teaching and non-teaching staffers of the CHF, the MTTC, the VTC and the KVK.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa launched the campaign, while in Nafra, the campaign was launched by ZPM Nichang Jangju.

In Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district, DC Bengia Nighee attended the inauguration programme of a weeklong celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the DRDA on Friday.

While distributing the national flag to all the DRDA staffers, the DC highlighted the dos and don’ts of the flag code and advised them to maintain the dignity of the tricolour.

A cleanliness drive and plantation programme was also organised in the DRDA office premises.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, the field office of the Central Bureau of Communication organised a ‘mini integrated communication and outreach programme’ on the campaign on Saturday at the VKV on Saturday.

The East Siang district units of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK) launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the ABK HQ office in Pasighat on Saturday.

ABK-ESDU vice president Upok Ratan and ABAK president Oming Jamoh Pertin sensitised the people to the significance of the campaign.

National flags were also distributed to the people.

In Mebo, the campaign was launched from Abor Lireng in Ayeng village, and the national flag was hoisted by East Siang ZPC Olen Rome.

Abor Lireng, located in Ayeng village, is built in memory of late Borkeng Tayeng and his son late Kebo Tayeng. Borkeng Tayeng lost his life in the hands of British sepoys at Mijomghat. Kebo Tayeng was killed by the British in Ayeng village.

In Leparada district, sensitisation programmes on the flag code were organised across the district on Friday.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

In Dumporijo, MLA Rode Bui launched the campaign, and urged the public and government servants to hoist the national flag in every home and office from 13-15 August.

He also flagged off a motorcycle rally, in which more than 500 riders participated.

In Daporijo, MLA Taniya Soki also participated in a motorcycle rally, which saw the participation of over 700 riders. (DIPROs & others)