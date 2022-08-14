I-Day to be celebrated at DNGC instead of IG Park this year

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The 75th Independence Day in the capital will be celebrated at the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) ground this year.

The event has traditionally been celebrated at IG Park, but the venue had to be shifted this year as major work under the smart city project is underway at IG Park.

Speaking to this daily, Itanagar Smart City Chief Executive Officer Dahey Sangno informed that “major developmental work (amounting to Rs 18.5 crore) under the smart city project is taking place” at IG Park since the beginning of July. The project is being executed by the E&K Group.

Sangno said that the project work had started in March this year, “but due to halt in the forest clearance and heavy rainfall, it couldn’t be executed.”

The work is expected to be completed by February 2023, he said.

“A huge stage with a lounge facility will be installed at IG Park, replacing the existing one,” Sangno said, adding that a children’s play area will also be created near Kingcup Public School.

“It will include a separate jogging track, along with an open space amphitheatre. Under the smart city project, there will also be separate indoor and outdoor stadiums, followed with a water fountain inside the premises of the park,” Sangno informed.

This daily also contacted IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa regarding the security arrangements at the DNGC ground.

Apa said that proper security measures have been put in place, and added that “22 contingents will be participating in the parade, which includes the CRPF, ITBP, state police, IRBn and NCC, along with school students.”