National Librarian’s Day celebrated

BOMDILA, 13 Aug: The West Kameng district library here celebrated the National Librarian’s Day on Friday to pay tribute to the ‘Father of Library Science’ Dr SR Ranganathan on his 130th birthday.

The celebration, which was aimed at encouraging students to adopt a healthy reading habit, included an essay writing competition at the GHSS here on the theme ‘Importance of reading habit in students’ life’.

Free library membership was given to the students and books were donated to the library of the GHSS.

District Library & Information Officer Lobom Tamin urged the students to develop a healthy reading habit.

“Reading exercises your brain, improves the concentration ability and focus, enhances writing skills and vocabulary, increases general knowledge and information, and reduces stress,” he said.

“During the ’90s, reading was one of our most favourite hobbies, but because of the advent of IT and mobile phones, we are losing the reading culture. The internet can be helpful for acquiring immediate information, but when it comes to depth or thorough study, there can’t be any substitute for books,” he said.

More than 100 students participated in the event. (DIPRO)