PM lauds Arunachalis’ patriotism

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the people of Arunachal Pradesh for showing unwavering patriotism.

Modi tweeted on Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s tweet, wherein Khandu had shared a video clip of people of East Kameng district celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with a 300 feet long tricolour on foot in Seppa.

“Majestic! The people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for unwavering spirit of patriotism,” tweeted Modi.

Khandu posted from his official Twitter handle, praising the people of East Kameng: “Amazing enthusiasm for #Har Ghar Tiranga campaign! Seppa town in East Kameng painted in hues of patriotism with 300 feet tricolour on foot march and chants of Vande Matram.”

Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, along with Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku led hundreds of people in the march on Saturday.