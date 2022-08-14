DC reviews central and state govt schemes

YINGKIONG, 13 Aug: Upper Siang DC Shashvat Saurabh undertook a five-day tour of Tuting subdivision recently to conduct a ‘deputy commissioner’s camp office’ and to review the ongoing central and state government schemes in the subdivision.

Accompanied by DLMC members, officers of the PWD, the hydropower department, the WRD, the RWD, the power department, ZPMs, GPCs, and others, the DC inspected key projects like the ‘establishment of a model residential at the GHSS Tuting’; development of the heliport under the RSS UDAN-2 project; laying of the 33 kv HT line from Anggong Nallah MHS to Tuting; installation of a 2×1 mva, 33/11 kv substation in Tuting; the Mankota micro hydel plant (2×25 kw); construction of the steel suspension bridge over the Siang river; and PMGSY projects, including the Tuting-Singha road and the approach road at Kodak near Tuting.

The DC also inspected the Anggong Nala hydropower project with an expert team to sort out the technical aspects in respect of the ongoing issues related to power supply in the district.

He interacted with the Tibetan refugees settlement officer, besides representatives of the Memba-Khamba communities, in view of the recent law and order situation in Tuting between communities. He appealed for maintenance of peace and tranquillity across the district.

During the ‘DC camp office’ programme, pending succession certificates were cleared, and land compensation amounts for the Migging-Tuting BRO road were disbursed to 97 people. Claims and objections vis-à-vis the 15-35 km stretch were also received. (DIPRO)