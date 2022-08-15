Felix seeks proper implementation of govt schemes, asks PR leaders not to discriminate over party lines

NYAPIN, 14 Aug: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix has directed the panchayati raj representatives of the Nyapin assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district to ensure that the benefits under various PM and CM flagship programmes reach every eligible beneficiary by 31 December.

Felix, who is also the local MLA, issued the direction during a weeklong ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan’ in the constituency, which culminated on Saturday.

“‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan-2022’ is just the beginning towards ensuring every eligible beneficiary under Nyapin assembly constituency get benefits of various PM and CM flagship programmes by 31 December,” Felix said.

Cautioning the panchayat leaders against “discriminating eligible beneficiaries in terms of political party affiliation,” he said that “such discrimination will not be tolerated.”

He also cautioned the ASHAs and anganwadi workers and helpers against dereliction of duty, and said that “actions will be initiated against those who remain absent from their respective jurisdictions.”

During the weeklong programme, the minister, along with leaders and members of the zilla parishad, the gram panchayat and the booth level committee of Nyapin assembly constituency visited various villages in Nyapin, Phassang, Nyobia and Sangram circles.

Highlighting the benefits provided under the PM and CM flagship programmes, Felix emphasised on the importance of having Aadhaar card to get registered as a beneficiary, and urged all concerned to apply for the same.

The minister also advised the villagers, especially the women, to create SHGs to make themselves self-reliant.

Felix, who will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day in Nyapin, also conducted ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Nyobia, Sangram, Nyapin and Phassang circles.

Interacting with the villagers and students during the sale and distribution of national flags, the minister urged all to “raise national flag at their respective houses while according utmost respect to the national flag.”

On the sideline of the two programmes, Felix inspected the under-construction CHC, the circuit house, the fire station, the helipad, and the mini-secretariat in Nyapin. He also visited the construction sites for a police station, a police barrack and a fire station in Pugriang.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall progress of the construction works, Felix directed the constructing agencies concerned to complete the projects within the stipulated timeline.

He also flagged off a ‘tiranga rally’ from the ADC headquarters here to mark the 75th Independence Day. (HM’s PR Cell)