Guv commends GOCs, DC for conducting cycle rally

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Governor BD Mishra commended 3 Corps GOC Lt Gen RC Tiwari, 2 Mountain Division GOC Maj Gen DS Khuswah and Anjaw DC Talo Jerang for conducting the joint civil-military bicycle rally under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was flagged in at Walong in Anjaw district by MLA Dasanglu Pul on 14 August.

The rally had been flagged off by 181 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig TM Sinha from Hayuliang. The 75 cyclists in the rally included civilian riders, as well, to mark the 75 years of the country’s independence. It was organised by the 3 Corps and the Anjaw district administration.

“Such events promote patriotism among the people and bonhomie between the armed forces and the local population,” the governor said.

He lauded the “courageous adventure spirit and zeal of the riders, including girls, on their successful accomplishment of the long and difficult ride through difficult terrains.” (Raj Bhavan)