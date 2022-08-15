Arunachal logs 13 fresh Covid cases

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh’ Covid-19 tally rose to 66,396 on Sunday after 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Northeastern state had on Saturday reported 30 new coronavirus cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Namsai district, two each from the Itanagar Capital Region, Tawang and West Kameng, and one each from Lower Subansiri, Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley, the SSO said.

Arunachal currently has 196 active cases, while 65,904 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 20 on Saturday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 99.26 percent, the official said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 38, followed by Upper Siang at 24, East Siang at 21, Leparada at 15 and West Kameng at 14.

The state has so far conducted 12,87,171 sample tests for the infection, including 122 on Saturday, Dr Jampa said.

Over 18.28 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung added. (PTI)