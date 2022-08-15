Tadak Dulom suspension bridge reopens

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Aug: The Tadak Dulom suspension bridge over the Subansiri river here in Upper Subansiri district was reopened to pedestrians and two-wheelers on Sunday.

Local MLA Taniya Soki cut the ribbon during the reopening ceremony, in the presence of officials from the district administration, including the DC, and PRI leaders.

The bridge had been closed to commuters for several months for routine maintenance, causing great problems

for the general public and the business community on either side of the river, especially students studying at the VKV in Kumporijo.

Soki urged the people to safeguard public properties. He also recalled the various developmental activities initiated by former minister Tadak Dulom during his tenure as minister, including the construction of the suspension bridge over the Subansiri, which has been named after him, the bridge over the Sigin river, the Menga to Marging road, and such.