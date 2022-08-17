Dire need to upgrade digital connectivity in state: CS

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Chief Secretary Dharmendra said that there is a dire need to upgrade digital connectivity in the state.

He said this while reviewing the e-governance projects in Arunachal Pradesh at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

The CS told the department’s officers to not compromise with the timeline of the projects, and to ensure that the projects are completed on time.

He told the department heads and the IT department (which is spearheading the e-governance projects) that “problems will be overcome as we go ahead with the project implementation.”

The CM dashboard, including SDG indicators, besides e-pragati, e-geotagging, e-jansunwai, e-office at directorates and districts, e-Arunachal Atmanirbhar portal,

e-Seva portal, 4G connectivity in villages and CO headquarters, IFMS, e-DBT, e-learning in schools, and other such initiatives were reviewed in the meeting.

These e-governance projects are part of the budget announcement of 2022-23, in which the 2022-23 financial year was declared the ‘year of e-governance’ in March this year.

Finance Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, IT Secretary Anirudh S Singh and other senior officers of the state government attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)