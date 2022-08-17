Army opens mobile CSD centre with medical facilities in Dhemaji

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

DHEMAJI, 16 Aug: The 56 infantry division of the Indian Army, stationed in Likabali (Lower Siang), opened a mobile canteen and medical centre under its canteen stores department (CSD) here in Assam on Tuesday.

The mobile canteen and the medical facilities, under

the army’s ‘veteran outreach programme’, will be operational at least once every month. The outreach programme is aimed at honouring the sacrifices of the veterans and veer naris.

After opening the mobile CSD centre, Deputy GOC (Headquarters) of the 56 Infantry Division, Brig Rajesh Bhaskar said that “the mobile centre will provide facilities to the veterans and their families at their doorsteps.”

He also assured to take steps to improve the service quality after receiving feedback from the targeted consumers from time to time.