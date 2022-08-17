Raj Bhavan celebrates I-Day

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Governor BD Mishra unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India at the Raj Bhavan here on 15 August.

The governor saluted the national flag as the Echo Company of the 33rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police detachment, attached to the Raj Bhavan, presented the guard of honour to the flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. He remembered the unsung heroes of the freedom movement, and saluted the martyrs and braveheart soldiers.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence British colonial rule days, the governor said that “we have earned our freedom with great struggle and we must preserve and protect it. We must make our nation stronger by becoming Atmanirbhar or self-reliant, and revive our cultural heritage.”

“This celebration aims to lay foundations for goals which we aim to achieve when we celebrate the century of our independence,” he said.

The governor called upon the people of the state to “reinforce the ‘nation first’ spirit in themselves to make our country stronger, progressive and developed.”

He and his wife Neelam Misra took part in a prabhat pheri organised on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)