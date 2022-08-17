CE, MLA inspect projects

THRIZINO, 16 Aug: PWD Northwest Zone Chief Engineer Tabe Doni, along with Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow and others on Tuesday inspected various infrastructure projects being executed by the PWD here in West Kameng district.

They inspected the new ADC office building, the new building of the primary health centre, and the new double-storey building of the government higher secondary school here.

The CE expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work.

“To check the ground reality of the projects, I am physically and practically visiting the sites,” he said, and added that “the department will ensure that every fund meant for the projects will be utilised judiciously, without compromising the quality.”

Responding to a query regarding the 17 kms long Palizi-Thrizino road project, Doni informed that the “road is already in progress under the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan, and it will be completed by 2024.”

The work for widening the road is almost on the verge of completion, he added.

Doni said that his department will soon hand over the double-story school building to the departments concerned.

Sidisow, who is the local MLA, informed about various projects of the department and elaborated the fund utilisation and progress of the ongoing projects. He also directed the executing agencies to maintain the quality of the works.

“The Palizi to Thrizino road is one of the most awaited projects, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu has personally assured to construct the road. So, any kind of compromise in terms of quality will not be tolerated,” Sidisow said.