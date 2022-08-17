I-Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Arunachal Pradesh on 15 August.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unfurled the national tricolour at the Chongkham mini-stadium in Namsai district.

Highlighting the various achievements of the government, he said that, during the last six years, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, “Arunachal has tirelessly worked for inclusive and all-round development of our state.”

He added that, “while ensuring sustainable development of the state and growth of the economy, we are equally committed to our environment, tradition, culture, values and ethos.”

He also spoke about the “reform brought in the recruitment process by the government.”

“We have made recruitment process transparent and merit-based model. Recently, our Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board got ISO 9001-2015 certification for fairness and transparency, which is historic,” he said.

Mein appealed to the people to be partners in the state’s development, saying, “As we complete our first year of amrit kaal, let us surge ahead with a reinvigorated zeal to realise our shared dream of a peaceful and prosperous Arunachal.”

Besides inaugurating the exhibition stalls put up by various departments and SHGs, the DCM felicitated former legislators of Chowkham assembly constituency, late Chow Indrajit Namchoom and Chow Rajingda Namshum.

The DCM later inaugurated the telecom tower at the SP office in Namsai, installed by the Indus Towers Ltd.

Three telecom towers are being installed in the district, the two others being at the government primary school in Simulbari and the mini-secretariat in Namsai headquarters.

The DCM said that the installation of the towers “will give thousands of people access to every service that can be delivered via mobile, including the opportunity to learn and work online, where required.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to improve digital connectivity in the state,” he said, adding, that “the telecom towers will improve the lives of everyone in Namsai by bringing them into the purview of the new digital economy and digital ecosystems, as they will open new vistas of opportunities for the communities.”

Indus Towers’ NE circle CEO Rajender Gurung also spoke.

Among others, the DC, the ZPC, and government officers attended the programme.

In Itanagar, Chief Secretary Dharmendra hoisted the tricolour in the premises of the civil secretariat and appealed to all the employees of the secretariat to dedicate themselves to the welfare of the people and “contribute in making a better nation in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular.”

In Aalo (West Siang), MLA Kento Jini unfurled the national flag at the GHSS, in the presence of DC Penga Tato, senior public leaders, and others.

Jini requested the district administration and the superintendent of police to check the drug menace in West Siang district. Stating that the authorities must keep vigil on drug peddlers, he appealed to the people of the district to cooperate with the authorities in the fight against the drug problem.

In Changlang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte hoisted the national flag.

The national flag was hoisted in Jairampur by MLA Laisam Simai, in Miao by minister Kamlung Mosang, and in Bordumsa by MLA Somlung Mossang.

In Anini (Dibang Valley), MLA Mopi Mihu unfurled the tricolour in the presence of senior army officers, political leaders, students, and others.

Mihu spoke about the potential of the district in the tourism sector. Stating that tourists’ inflow to the district would increase in the coming days, the MLA advised the people of the district to “develop homestay facilities, bring behavioural changes and keep the district clean and safe.”

In Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo hoisted the national flag.

Highlighting various achievements of the state government in different sectors, Nalo said that the Daporijo to Dumporijo ropeway has been approved by the road transport & highway ministry. He also said that the advanced landing ground at Richi village has also been approved in principle by the civil aviation ministry.

In Nilling village in Nilling circle, MLA Taniya Soki hoisted the national flag in the presence of ZPMs, GBs, and others.

In Pasighat (East Siang), MLA Kaling Moyong unfurled the national tricolour at the outdoor stadium, in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, District Sessions Judge Budi Habung, and Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang.

Speaking on the occasion, Moyong urged the citizens to “maintain unity and integrity, preserving the core values of age-old Indian heritage.”

He also highlighted various upcoming infrastructural projects in Pasighat.

In Ruksin, ZPM Anung Gammeng hoisted the national flag at the general ground, while MLA Lombo Tayeng hoisted it at the general ground in Mebo, in the presence of ADC A Koyu and ZPC Olen Rome.

In Raga (Kamle), MLA Tarin Dakpe unfurled the national flag at the general ground in the presence of DC Adong Pertin.

The MLA informed that the district treasury office will be inaugurated and made functional in September this year. He also informed that the SBI branch in Raga will be upgraded and the middle Subansiri hydro project will be handed over to the NHPC and “probably, the project will be taken up in 2023.”

In Palin (Kra Daadi), MLA Balo Raja, after hoisting the tricolour, highlighted the various programmes and policies of the central and the state governments for the benefit of the people. The MLA said that his top priority is education and health sectors.

Independence Day was also celebrated in Tarak Lengdi circle headquarters, where the tricolour was hoisted by ZPM Taring Bath.

In Koloriang (Kurung Kumey), MLA Lokam Tassar unfurled the tricolour.

On the occasion, the district administration felicitated the police personnel who were engaged in the search and rescue operation for the 19 missing labourers working on the Damin-Huri BRO road, with cash rewards of Rs 5,000 each.

The cash rewards, along with certificates, were presented by the MLA.

In Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), MLA Mutchu Mithi, who unfurled the national flag at the general ground, informed that work on the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project will begin soon. He spoke about the work being done to upgrade the infrastructure of the higher secondary school in Roing at a cost of Rs 36 crore. He assured the people that “work to repair the CC roads of Roing town will begin soon.”

DC Soumya Saurabh, ZPC Obang Ngupok, SP JK Lego, PRI members, and GBs, among others, attended the celebration.

In Tezu (Lohit), MLA Karikho Kri unfurled the tricolour. The MLA informed that the office of the chief engineer of the hydropower department (eastern zone) has been shifted to Tezu, “which has come as a gift from the chief minister on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

He also said that the government secondary school in Tezu has been upgraded to the higher secondary level.

He further said that a proposal for establishing a JNV in Tezu has been sent to the central government.

In Longding, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam hoisted the national flag at the general ground and spoke about various policies and programmes of the state government for the welfare of the people.

MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, DC Bani Lego, SP Vikram Harimohan Meena, Col KS Gill from the 40 Assam Rifles, and ZPC Lohpong Wangham, among others, attended the programme.

I-Day was also celebrated in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying and Rebo Perging in Siang district.

The national flag in Boleng was hoisted by MLA Ojing Tasing, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng, while in Kaying the tricolour was unfurled by MLA Talem Taboh.

Independence Day was also celebrated in the Tirap HQ Khonsa and all other administrative headquarters with great enthusiasm.

In Khonsa, MLA Wanglam Sawin highlighted the achievements made in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Khandu.

Sawin further informed that Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for development of the Nehru stadium in Khonsa.

In Deomali, the national flag was hoisted by PHED Minister Wangki Lowang.

On the occasion, a water tanker procured under the DoTC was flagged off for dual use as a fire tender and for water supply during crisis.

Sawin also awarded cash incentives to the three toppers of Classes 10 and 12 in the CBSE examination.

In Lazu, EAC DK Thungdok hoisted the national flag, while in Borduria MLA Wanglin Lowangdong unfurled the tricolour.

In Dadam, MLA Chakat Aboh hoisted the national flag.

On the occasion, the MLA provided cash awards to 11 individuals “for their best performances in public delivery service.” They were also awarded certificates by the Dadam administration.

Aboh felicitated Khamcha Kamhua with a cash award of Rs 10,000 for winning a silver medal in the 6th International Karate Championship which had been held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata this year.

The national flag in Soha and Bari-Basip circle headquarters were hoisted by ZPMs Wagphoon Lowang and Tediap Hallang, respectively.

Independence Day was celebrated across West Kameng district.

In Bomdila, MLA Dongru Siongju hoisted the bational flag at the Buddha Stadium. He appealed to each and every one to maintain unity and work with commitment for the development of the nation.

In Tawang, MLA Tsering Tashi hoisted the national flag in the district headquarters, while MLA Jambey Tashi and ZPC Leki Gombu hoisted the national flag in Lungla and Jang subdivision headquarters, respectively.

Tashi congratulated Tenzin Chonzom for cracking the UPSC examination and on being inducted into the IFS. To encourage the aspirants, he declared to award “Rs 3 lakhs for clearing UPSC and Rs 2 lakhs for APPSCCE prelims examinations,” and said that “students belonging to the Monpa community who secure 90 percent and above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be given Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.”

The MLA also expressed concern over drug abuse and environmental issues and appealed to the people keep Tawang clean.

In Yingkiong (Upper Siang), Health Minister Alo Libang unfurled the tricolour in the presence of DC Shashvat Saurabh and ZPC Lumgeng Litin.

Libang paid rich tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and said that “we should imbibe their true spirit by rededicating ourselves towards the service of our state and the nation.”

Acknowledging the power supply problem in the district, especially in Yingkiong township, for the last two years, he informed that “the new 33/11 kv HT line and switch yard have been charged and tested successfully recently at the Tuting power substation, and with this achievement, power supply to Tuting and Yingkiong will improve in the days to come.”

He said also that steps are being taken to improve power connectivity in the district.

I-Day was also celebrated in Tuting.

In Yupia (Papum Pare), MLA Tana Hali Tara hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to the freedom fighters and the architects of the country.

Tara said that “it is the responsibility of each and every individual to uphold nationalism and brotherhood.”

On the occasion, commendation certificates were awarded to BEO Tana Tarin and Toru CRCC Gollo Tajam by the education department.

The toppers of Classes 10 and 12 of the recently conducted CBSE examinations were also facilitated on the occasion.

In Sagalee, MLA Nabam Tuki hoisted the national flag, while in Mengio, ZPM Nabam Yajer unfurled the tricolour at the general ground.

In Thrizino, MLA Kumsi Sidisow unfurled the national flag and highlighted the developmental activities in the Buragaon-Thrizino constituency.

Earlier, the MLA laid the foundation for the construction of a multipurpose cultural centre at the general ground.

In Hayuliyang (Anjaw), MLA Dasanglu Pul hoisted the national flag, while ZPM Soblem Pul hoisted the flag in Hawai.

I-Day was also celebrated in Kibithu.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day at the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) office in Itanagar, Mayor Tame Phassang highlighted various events and schemes initiated by the IMC under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as well as other central schemes.

Phassang urged the denizens to “join hands with the IMC to make the state capital clean, green and crime-free capital.” He also distributed prizes to the winners of drawing, painting and essay competitions.

Independence Day was celebrated with a difference by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), in collaboration with the indigenous affairs department, in Itanagar.

The NHPC regional office in Itanagar also celebrated I-Day in a grand manner.

In Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Agriculture Minister Tage Taki appealed to the denizens to “resist the temptation of division along narrow sectarian lines and remain united for the sake of development and prosperity of Ziro.”

Addressing the gathering during the Independence Day celebration at the Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium, Taki said that every village in Ziro now boasts of a government school, electricity, piped drinking water, all-weather roads, mobile and internet networks and robust healthcare facilities due to the hard efforts put in by the citizens and former leaders.

He also highlighted the various achievements under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Earlier, Taki inaugurated the exhibition stalls put up by various government departments and SHGs.

The accounts & treasuries directorate in Itanagar and the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court in Naharlagun also celebrated Independence Day.

The All Mishmi Students’ Union celebrated the day at the government primary school in Glotonglat in Anjaw district.

The school is one of the remotest in the district, located 30 kms from Hayuliang.

The union’s team, led by its president Asendo Mithi, assured to provide solar power connectivity and television in the area, and requested the state government to provide one more teacher for the school, “as there is just one teacher for the entire school.”

Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation hoisted a 67 feet tall Indian flag in Gelling village, close to the India-China border, in Upper Siang district. (With inputs from DIPROs)