ROING, 16 Aug: Celebration of the Water Conservation Week, with the aim to promote scientific and sustainable use of water, began in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

On the first day of the celebration, school students were taken to the water treatment plant (WTP) in Jia village, where they learned about water quality, the working mechanism of the water treatment plant, and the importance of water conservation.

The students also planted saplings in the WTP compound. (DIPRO)