High-level committee to study mandatory PRC for APPSC exams

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: The state government has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of education minister Taba Tedir for examining suggestions for making permanent residential certificate (PRC) of Arunachal Pradesh a prerequisite to appear in the examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Other members of the committee include commissioner PWD Kaling Tayeng, secretary personnel Mimum Tayeng and secretary AR Ajay Chagti. The president of All Nyishi Students Union Nabam Dodum is a special invitee for the hearing of the committee.

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) in a memorandum to the chief minister in June this year had demanded that it should be made mandatory for the candidates appearing for the exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to produce their PRC of Arunachal, in order to “safeguard the interests of the APST candidates and the state as well.”

In an order issued through the department of administrative reforms, the government said the committee will examine if PRC could be made a prerequisite for appearing in exams conducted by APPSC.

“The committee will also examine various aspects of the matter in the light of relevant statutes including the practice of PRC being made mandatory by other states including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, etc. The committee will further consider previous reports submitted to the government in the matter and give its recommendations in a time-bound manner,” the order read.

The report of the committee will be submitted within 2 months.

Talking to this daily ANSU president Nabam Dodum said the union will not budge from its demand.

“We welcome this move of the state government to constitute a high-level committee. On behalf of the student communities in particular and aspiring candidates in general, I make it very clear that ANSU will not budge from our demand. Our employment opportunities should not be allowed to be taken away by outsiders. PRC should be made compulsory to appear in the exams conducted by APPSC,” said Nabam Dodum.