Three days capacity training prog for elementary teachers begins

CHANGLANG, 17 Aug: Three days capacity development programme for elementary teachers of Changlang district, organized by District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) began here at the DIET auditorium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DDSE Ego Doye emphasized on active participation and interaction of teachers in every session, while ADC Arjun Mohan highlighted the crucial measures to improve the performance of students and the role of the teachers to take the lead.

Principal of DIET Dr. Jeetender Kumar Katiyar, senior DIET lecturer, Nyaren Kungkho Modi and lecturer Ram Pravesh Ojha also spoke.

40 elementary teachers from different blocks of the district participated in the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)