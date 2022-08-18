Governor presents citation to 6 Assam Rifles

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Governor BD Mishra presented ‘Governor’s Citation’ to the 6th Battalion of the Assam Rifles for proficiency, elan and sagacity in tackling the daunting challenges to their professional mandate in countering the insurgency issues and creating bonhomie with the people in their area of responsibility.

6 Assam Rifles commandant Col. Amit Kumar Das, Subedar Maj Narayan Das and Sepoy Rifleman Vikash Kumar received the citations.

The Governor commended Sena Medal awardee Col. Das and his troops for displaying effective operational planning, skill, fervour and fine-tuning in carrying out their duties.

“Despite being faced with the nefarious actions from various underground organizations, the unit has stood firm and kept the insurgents on the run in their area of responsibility,” he said.

The Governor also commended the commandant and all ranks of the 6th Battalion of Assam Rifles for their exemplary security role and social work.(PRO to Raj Bhavan)