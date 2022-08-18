43 fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 66,447 on Wednesday after 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had reported only two cases on Tuesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was reported, state surveillance officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Namsai district recorded the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by seven in Upper Siang and five in East Siang.

The state now has 145 active cases, while 66,006 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 53 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 32, followed by East Siang (23) and Shi Yomi (11).

The state has tested 12.87 lakh samples for Covid-19 to date, including 383 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh has inoculated over 18.28 lakh people with coronavirus vaccines thus far, state immunisation officer Dr Dimong Padung said. (PTI)