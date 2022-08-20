2 more die of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis in Lazu

Staff Reporter

KHONSA, 19 Aug: Two more have reportedly died of diarrhoea and dysentery (gastroenteritis) in Lazu circle of Tirap district, taking the total to 12.

Ten deaths were reported from Pongkong village, while two deaths occurred in Longliang.

State Epidemiologist Dr Lobsang Jampa said that “currently the situation is under control and all the preventive measures have been taken care of.”

On Friday, two cases of diarrhoea and dysentery were reported. The patients were a seven-year-old girl and a 47-year-old male.

Most of the diarrhoea cases have been reported in children aged between 0 and 10 years, followed by 23 cases in children between 11 and 20 years of age.

People of all age groups are being affected, according to data on the state’s integrated health information platform.

A medical camp has been set up in Pongkong village to provide daily treatment to the villagers.

The health department informed that the outbreak started in June but the department was informed about it in July.

“Lack of personal hygiene, practicing of open defecation, and water contamination contribute to such outbreaks,” said Dr Jampa.