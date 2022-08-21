Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: 2nd Lt GVP Rao

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 India-China conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao.

2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao belonged to the 4 Grenadiers battalion of Indian Army. At just 22 years old, he and his unit were deployed at Drokung Samba to reinforce the Khinzemane sector in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh during the Sino-India war of 1962. 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao was commanding a company when the war started.

The Sino-India war started on 20 October, 1962, with a massive multi-frontal, multi-directional attack by Chinese forces, including on the positions held by 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao’s company. The area defended by his company was shelled by artillery, mortar and heavily assaulted by a full Chinese infantry battalion. Although greatly outnumbered, his company stood firm and fought back waves of enemy attacks. No withdrawal was possible because the enemy mortars had destroyed the bridge over the turbulent Nyamjungchu river. In spite of being cut off from all sides, 2nd Lieutenant GVP Rao and his men continued to fight gallantly. He personally manned a light machine gun and continued to hold the position at the cost of his life in keeping with the highest traditions of the service, thus setting a high example of leadership and courage. His example was an inspiration to his men who in the highest traditions of the army, dug their heels to fight to the last man and the last bullet. 2nd Lieutenant GVP Rao was reported missing at the end of the battle and was presumed to have died a hero’s death in defence of the nation.

Throughout the entire battle, 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the army. For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao was awarded the second highest gallantry award of the nation, the Maha Vir Chakra, posthumously. Salute to 2nd Lieutenant Gopalkrishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)