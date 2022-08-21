Arunachal bag 2 bronze on day 1 of national kickboxing c’ship

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Tassar Yagung (-55kg) and Tunar Monika (50kg) of Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal apiece in ‘point fight’ on day one of the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship, currently underway at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai.

Arunachal has fielded nine girls and 20 boys in the event. The championship, which began on 18 August, will conclude on 22 August, informed Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin.

Meanwhile, Tana Tagi Tara (-63kg) and Johny Mangkhya (-70kg) entered into the final of the ‘point fight’ event, while

Mepung Langdo (-65) reached the semifinals in the point fight event.

Bagang Nagung (-54kg) entered into the ‘full contact’ event semifinals.