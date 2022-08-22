Investigate deaths by diarrhoea, gastroenteritis

With the death of two more from diarrhoea and dysentery (gastroenteritis) in Lazu circle of Tirap district, 12 people have so far died from diarrhoea and dysentery. The death of 12 people in the span of one month is a matter of serious concern. The death of so many people from diarrhoea and dysentery has truly exposed the health department. The department had repeatedly claimed that all the preventive measures are being taken. But despite their tall claim, people are still dying.

This shows that the health department is not properly prepared to fight the crisis. Their claim of being prepared to tackle the crisis has been blown away by the unfortunate death of 12 people. Now, who will take responsibility for it? The state government immediately should constitute an enquiry committee and launch an investigation. How can so many people get killed by diarrhoea and dysentery (gastroenteritis) in today’s time? These two diseases can be properly treated as there are enough available medicines. The health officials of Tirap district are not performing their duties up to the mark. There is definitely some kind of negligence on their part, leading to the death of 12 people. The government should conduct investigations and punish those responsible for the death.