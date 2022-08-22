Online legal awareness prog for GBs

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The union department of justice (DoJ), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), organised an online ‘legal literacy-cum-training programme’ for the gaon burahs and buris (GB) of Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts on Saturday.

“In total 103 GBs attended the online programme from pre-designated centres identified and arranged by the APSLSA, with the support of the Pakke-Kessang district administration and the East Kameng district legal services authority,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

The programme, which was implemented under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) scheme of the union ministry, was also attended

by representatives of various stakeholders, such as Lower Subansiri District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai, Seppa CJM Habung Tangu, Pakke-Kessang DC Tayek Pado, and others.

The GBs were apprised of important topics relevant to their roles, such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945 and its amendment, and the provisions of the AP Civil Courts Act of 2021.

In another session, the GBs were informed about legal aid, entitlements and schemes that the GBs and the common citizens ought to know, such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the basics of criminal and civil laws, the POCSO Act, etc.

Under the ‘Each one Teach 10’ initiative, the GBs are expected to create legal awareness among 10 other members of their respective villages.

“The APSLSA-DoJ team aims to train 500 GBs across 13 districts of the state by the end of this project, and expects to further sensitise an additional 5,000 rural residents (500 GBs x 10) through the ‘Each one Teach 10’ initiative,” the APSLSA said.