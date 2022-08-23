26 players from Arunachal to participate in Sub-Jr and Jr National Tug-of-War C’ships

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The Arunachal Tug-of-War Association (ATWA) has selected 26 players for the 24th Sub-Junior National Tug-of-War Championships (boys & girls) and the 35th Junior National Tug-of-War Championships (boys & girls).

Both the championships will be held at Chinchani Beach, Maharashtra, from 25 to 29 August.

Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana flagged off the state team for the championships from the SAA office premises in Chimpu on Monday, in the presence of SAA Director Gumnya Karbak.

Tana also launched the teams’ jerseys.

The team will be leaving for Maharashtra on 23 August.