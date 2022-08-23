Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Aug: Fourteen units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised at the CHC (first referral unit) here in East Siang district on Monday.

The donors were members of the Leyi Banggo Students’ Union, the Leyi Banggo Kebang, and the ABK’s Leyi Banggo unit. The camp was organised by the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, in collaboration with the Leyi Banggo Students’ Union and the Leyi Banggo Kebang.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, who inaugurated the camp, spoke about the importance of voluntary blood donation.

Stating that Monday’s was its maiden blood donation camp, Leyi Banggo Students’ Union president Takar Tatak said that the union will organise more programmes to promote health and education in the Leyi Banggo area.