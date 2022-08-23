Solung football tournament begins in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: Thirty teams from Pasighat and adjoining areas are participating in a football tournament, being organised by the Central Solung Festival Sports Committee, 2022, at the JNC playground here in East Siang district.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong and PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang declared the tournament open on Monday, and witnessed the opening match.

Earlier, stressing on fair play, Moyong advised the teams to “maintain discipline, sportsman spirit and play Solung football tournament with pomp and joy throughout the tournament.”

Borang said that “games and sports are very important for physical as well as character building, but at the same time youths should attain good education and brighter career in life, besides strengthening the civilised society with responsibilities.” (DIPRO)