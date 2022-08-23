Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-up in Arunachal

LEKHI, 11 Aug: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched its Mahindra Bolero MaXXPik-up, starting at Rs 7.68 lakhs onwards, at Iconic Automobiles here.

The vehicle was unveiled by ICR Deputy Transport Officer Techi Tukap on Monday.

“The Bolero MaXXPik-up is designed to address the

dynamic needs of modern day business with MaXX comfort and safety. With trusted m2DI engine, the vehicle produces a best in class torque of 195Nm with 65 hp of power and provides a exceptional mileage of 17.2 km/litre,” the manufacturer informed in a release.

“The payload capacity of Bolero MaXXpik-up is 1300 kg with widest cargo in the category of 1700 mm and best in category R15 tyres for improved loading,” it added.