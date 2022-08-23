Students round up 250 workers in ILP checking drive

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 22 Aug: Members of the All Tagin Students’ Union on Sunday conducted an ILP checking drive here in Upper Subansiri district and rounded up 250 workers and handed them over to the police for interrogation and verification of their identities.

During the checking, the police detected 77 labourers without inner line permits (ILP) and action has been initiated against them as per the appropriate section(s) of the law, Daporijo Police Station OC Token Dubi said.

The union stated that “many labourers were found with forged documents issued with fake government stamps,” and demanded that the district administration and the police properly check ILPs at the check gates.

The union claimed that criminal activities are on the rise due to illegal entry of suspected people from outside the state.