YMCR seeks APSPCB’s intervention to protect Kameng river from pollution

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has sought the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board’s (APSPCB) intervention to protect the Kameng river in East Kameng district from pollution.

On Monday, the NGO lodged a complaint with APSPCB Member Secretary Tapek Riba against indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the river in Seppa, near Nicham Sonam bridge, allegedly by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA).

“Garbage collected by DUDA is recklessly dumped into Kameng river on a daily basis for the last many years. The repeated dumping of medical and domestic wastes in this river – a major river of the district – continues unabated and unchecked.

“Instead of disposing of garbage and other waste materials at a designated dumping ground, the DUDA authorities and workers are directly throwing garbage into the river near Nicham Sonam bridge on a regular basis,” the YMCR said.

It said that dumping of wastes is not only polluting the river but also leading to death of aquatic animals, besides producing foul smell.

Stating that the then deputy commissioner, Gaurav Singh Rajawat, had in April 2019 imposed a ban on dumping of garbage into the Kameng river, the YMCR threatened to lodge an FIR without further notice if the order is not complied with.