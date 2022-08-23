Assam, Arunachal panels begin boundary visits to settle disputes

NAMSAI/GUWAHATI, 22 Aug: Regional committees formed by the Assam and the Arunachal Pradesh governments to resolve interstate boundary disputes began their joint field visits on Monday.

One of the teams, led by Assam Border Protection & Development Minister Atul Bora, visited Namsai district, adjacent to Tinsukia of the neighbouring state, during the day.

The second team from Assam, headed by Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika, did a recce of Sonitpur, adjoining Arunachal’s Pakke-Kessang district.

Talking to reporters at Namsai, Bora said, “This is the first visit of the regional committee. We will be going to Lohit district from here. We are confident of resolving all differences amiably through discussion.”

The Arunachal delegation in Namsai was led by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

As many as 12 panels were formed by the two governments, following discussions between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 15 July, which had also led to the signing of the ‘Namsai Declaration’.

The two states, as per the declaration, decided to restrict the number of ‘disputed villages’ to 86, instead of the previous 123, and agreed to make attempts to resolve all issues by 15 September.

Bora said that the Namsai Declaration is a testimony of the progress made in the matter through talks between the states.

The minister also said he is confident that the regional committees would be able to submit recommendations to their respective governments by 15 September, as decided earlier.

He urged the people in the boundary areas to maintain peace as the talks are progressing well, especially after the signing of the Namsai Declaration.

“We have come to know that there have been some problems in a few areas after the Namsai Declaration was inked. We should refrain from creating a war-like situation over minor issues,” Bora stated.

On the disputed areas in Namsai, Bora said that “the people have cooperated during the visit.”

There are some differences over an area in Tengapani village, where eight families reside. Both states claim these families to be their residents. We can resolve this through discussion, he said.

“Had previous governments made such concerted efforts, these matters could have been solved much earlier,” he added.

At Balipara in Sonitpur district, Arunachal’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, along with his team, discussed matters related to the interstate boundary dispute with the delegation led by Hazarika, according to an official release.

It was decided at the meeting that the regional committees would visit the disputed areas on 2 and 3 September and hold talks with the local residents for finding an amicable solution, the release added.

Speaking to reporters later, Hazarika said, “There are four villages which both the states claim to be theirs. We feel that through discussion, this matter can be solved.”

Drawing from his experience as a member of the regional panels that had dealt with the interstate boundary row with Meghalaya, Hazarika said that willingness of locals has to be given prerogative.

“From our Meghalaya experience, we have learnt that people’s wishes are very important. If people of a disputed area want to stay with one particular state, we must respect their wishes,” he said.

The minister added that a give and take attitude is necessary for solving these differences, adding that he is confident of a positive outcome.

Assam and Arunachal share an 804.1-km-long boundary.

Arunachal, which was made a union territory in 1972, had complained that several forested tracts in the plains that traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed, which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal.

Assam contested this claim and the matter is in the Supreme Court. (PTI)