BJP leaders’ religious remarks harming India’s image

After Nupur Sharma, yet another BJP leader has landed in controversy for passing a derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad. Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was immediately suspended by the party and was also arrested for his remark. On Monday evening, a massive protest took place in Hyderabad, demanding action against him. Singh had released a 10-minute video, allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. His comments come barely months after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma triggered a massive diplomatic backlash with her remarks on the prophet.

Sharma was suspended by the BJP and as many as 10 cases were filed against her across the country. It is unfortunate that BJP leaders are using religion as a weapon constantly to whip up emotions. This latest trend of passing derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad is catching up with many BJP leaders. This is being done to insult Indian Muslims and to provoke them. The BJP stands to benefit politically if religious clashes break out due to such controversies. However, the saffron party should understand that by doing this, they are harming the image of India across the world, especially in the Muslim world. A large number of Indians live and work in the Middle East in Islamic countries. Their security is at threat due to the reckless behaviour of BJP leaders. It is time for the saffron party to draw a line and stop this hooligan-like behaviour of their leaders before it is too late.