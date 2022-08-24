Kickboxer Yora Tade passes away

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Kickboxer Yora Tade breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon after battling for his life for three days at a hospital in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Tade underwent brain surgery after suffering a grievous head injury during a fight in the Wako India Seniors and Masters Kickboxing Championship in Chennai on 21 August.

He was the son of Yora Talik and Yora Tate, of Chimpu village.

Tade’s body will be brought back to Itanagar after necessary formalities, including postmortem, are completed.

Arunachal’s sports secretary, at the directive of the chief minister, is coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government, the union sports & youth affairs ministry and the civil aviation ministry to bring back the body.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) and the sports fraternity of the state expressed shock and grief over Tade’s tragic demise.

“Tade’s death is very unfortunate and a great loss for Arunachal,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

KAA president Bulang Marik also termed Tade’s demise tragic and unfortunate. He said that, despite the doctors’ best efforts, Tade could not be saved.

Marik conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.