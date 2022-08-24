Rs 18 lakhs stolen from Hayuliang SBI branch

Staff Reporter

HAYULIANG, 23 Aug: Eighteen lakh rupees were reportedly stolen from the SBI branch here in Anjaw district late night on 22 August, after thieves broke into the bank, using a gas cutter.

Police sources informed that the burglary occurred in the wee hours of Monday, when the residents of the town were in deep slumber. It is reported that no security personnel were deployed at the SBI branch.

The thieves reportedly first disabled the surveillance cameras installed in the bank’s premises, and later broke the wooden door and used the gas cutter.

Prima facie, it appears that the thieves had been planning to rob the bank for the past many weeks, the sources added.

The police have cordoned off the crime scene and investigation has been launched. A trespass and burglary case has been registered at the police station here.

The incident has reportedly sent a shockwave among the residents.

“The theft at the SBI branch has shocked the residents. There is a growing concern over the safety of saving among the people,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.