Riang, Ete win medals at Thailand Open Karate C’Ship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Budding karate players Ribu Riang and Lipin Ete, representing India, brought laurels to the state and the country by winning medals in the Thailand Open Karate Do Championship, 2022, which ended in Phuket on Tuesday.

Participating in the below 12 years category, Riang clinched a gold medal in the Kata event and a bronze medal in Kumite (fight).

On the other hand, Ete won a bronze medal in the girls’ junior kata event. This is her third medal in the Thailand Open Karate Championship. In 2018, she had won

a bronze medal in the individual kata event in her maiden appearance in the championship.

She again clinched a silver medal the next year (2019) in the same event in the below 14 year category.

In total, India bagged two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in the championship.

Sharath Jango won the second gold medal for the country.