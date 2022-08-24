Gongo, Pul enter final of women’s doubles in DK Memorial Badminton Tourney

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Gunzan Gongo and Montilly Pul of Anjaw district entered the final of the women’s doubles in the Li-Ning 9th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship, 2022.

Gongo and Pul defeated Kenbi Riram and Nisha Upadhya of Capital Complex 21-15, 21-16 in the semifinal at the Raj Bhavan badminton court here on Tuesday.

They will meet Pinky Karki and Taring Yania of Capital Complex, who defeated Jamoni Lochung and Papung Rimo of East Kameng 21-3, 21-10 in the semifinal.

In mixed doubles, the pair of Charu Jaji and Pinky Karki beat Sonam Tamang and Dolma Tamang of Namsai 19-21, 21-16, 21-13, and advanced to the final.

Jaji and Karki will play against Laa Tukum and Laa Yajum of Kamle in the final.

Tukum and her sister Yajum entered the final, defeating Bikom Boje and Taring Yania of Capital Complex 19-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Dekam Yomgam and Yai Gamkak of West Siang beat Gejum Riram and Raj Thapa of Capital Complex 21-15, 21-8 and reached the boys’ doubles U-19 final.

They will meet Dai Weshi and Kayin Doming of Anjaw, who beat Laa Robin and Rakju Rigia of Kamle 21-11, 21-17 in the semifinal.

Tuesday’s other results

Boys Singles U-11 (semifinal) : Debia Tagu of Pakke Kessang beat Narayan Chetri of West Siang 21-5 21-7; Kyon Tamin of Upper Subansiri beat Licha Polu of Pakke Kessang 21-10 22-20.

Boys Doubles U-17 (semifinal): Damto Doni and Tatu Dobin of Upper Subansiri beat Jarmar Koyu and Rito Kaye of East Siang 21-17 18-21 21-8.

Men’s Singles (Quarterfinal) : Laa Talar of Kamle beat Aksay Raito of Capital 21-11 21-16 , Bikom Boje of Capital beat Chau K Manpang of Namsai 21-19 23-21, Nikhil Chetry of Capital beat Sonam Tamang of Namsai 21-11 21-12, Laa Tukum of Kamle beat Tania Tagam of Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) 21-7 21-5.

Boys Doubles U-17 (Semifinal): Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmay of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) beat Nabam Dochi and Nabam Isaac of Papum Pare 21-14 21-10

Girls Singles U-11 (Semifinal): Jesicca N Saring of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) beat Jokom Yanu of Kamle 21-14 21-9, Laa Anu of Kamle beat Tupi Gadi of Leparada 21-9 21-7.

Boys Singles U-13 (Semifinal): Teshi Bidum of Papum Pare beat Dopum Neri of East Kameng 21-18 22-20, Licha Gumsh of Papum Pare beat Biri Karakhorom of Kamle 21-7 21-12.

Girls Singles U-13 (Semifinal): Adam Doyom of Upper Subansiri beat Jokom Yanu of Kamle 21-17 21-10,

Women’s Singles (Quarterfinal): Pinky Karki of Capital beat Jiya Sakhong of West Kameng 21-6 21-4, Laa Yajum of Kamle beat Jamoni Lochung of East Kameng 21-10 21-7.

Girls Singles U-13 (Semifinal): Jesicca N Saring of LDV beat Laa Anu of Kamle 21-16 21-6

Boys Doubles U-15 (Semifinal): Loki Gollo and Tseten Gyurmay of SLSA beat Guveer Gongo and Samuel Tamang of APPSCB 21-23 21-18 21-18, Chou Nantiwa C and Chou Soijan M of Namsai beat Gogo Yomcha and Vikas Limbu of West Siang 21-18 23-21.

Women’s Singles (Quarterfinal): Dolma Tamang of Namsai beat Nisha Upadhya of Capital 21-13 21-9, Taring Yania of Capital beat Maidiyamsai Tailu of Lohit 21-6 21-8.

Girls Singles U-17 (Semifinal): Beryl M Saring of LDV beat Taku Neha of Capital 21-16 21-23 22-20, Montilly Pul of Anjaw beat Napi Tayam of Capital 21-13 20-22 21-19.

Boys Singles U-15 (Semifinal): Taku Manku of Capital beat Nabam Isaac of Papum Pare 17-21 21-8 21-15.

Boys Doubles U-13 (Semifinal): Licha Gumsh and Nabam Oken of Papum Pare beat Dindo Lingi and Laji Mega of LDV 21-15 21-8; Chipe Riram and Geto Sora of Lower Siang beat Debia Tagu and Licha Polu of Pakke Kessang 21-13 21-10.